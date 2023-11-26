Alabama still stuck, despite movement in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Alabama’s unreal finish in the Iron Bowl led to a win over Auburn, but it did not boost the Crimson Tide’s rank in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. Alabama enters the SEC championship ranked eighth.

Michigan got the win over Ohio State, but the Buckeyes only fell to No. 6, staying ahead of Alabama and Texas, Washington won a nail-biter against Washington State, and Florida State came back to win in the Swamp.

Alabama did not benefit from any game other than its own.

Conference championships next weekend will likely lead to a massive shakeup in the top 10 and have huge College Football Playoff implications.

Next week, multiple top-10 matchups will take place in two conference championships – it likely would have been three if Louisville would have won. The rankings as we see them today are not likely to hold this time next week.

The full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 20 Kansas State

Schools receiving votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

What Alabama needs

Alabama will need all the help they can get next weekend. The most likely upset to happen, in my opinion, is Louisville over Florida State, which is still not something many expect to happen. If the Tide can take care of business against a top-ranked Georgia team, I’d be curious to see where Alabama ranks.

Any surprises?

With Ohio State’s loss, I wasn’t sure where the Buckeyes would rank. Only losing by six on the road in the highest-stakes game all year long is somewhat admirable. However, I am shocked the team only fell to No. 6, staying ahead of Texas and Alabama.

