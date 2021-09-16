Alabama still rules when it comes to churning out NFL talent
Most players on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters by school:
1) @AlabamaFTBL, 54
2) @OhioStateFB, 50
3) @LSUfootball, 47
T-4) @GeorgiaFootball, 36
T-4) @NDFootball, 36
T-6) @ClemsonFB, 34
T-6) @HawkeyeFootball, 34
T-6) @UMichFootball, 34
9) @GatorsFB, 32
10) @PennStateFball, 31
It shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how they’ve dominated the NFL draft in recent years, but the Alabama Crimson Tide had the most players represented on Week 1 rosters for the 2021 season.
The defending national champs (again) tied a draft record with six first-round picks this year, and they’re likely to have plenty of strong candidates again come next April.
High school recruits are well aware of these facts, which is a huge reason why the best ones will keep going to play for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.