Alabama is still Alabama, even if it doesn’t feel like it

When Alabama lost at home to Texas in Week 2, people were ready to bury the Crimson Tide dynasty.

Fast forward a month. Alabama hasn’t lost since. They’re winning the same way Saban has always won at Alabama, with great defense and a stout running game.

After surrendering 34 points against the Longhorns on Sept. 9, no one has scored more than 20 on the Tide. Texas A&M scored that over the weekend, but was limited to a single field goal in the second half.

Jalen Milroe isn’t going to wow you with his arm, but everyone has to respect him with his ability to scramble and make defenders miss, and he can throw the deep ball with the best of them.

Bryant-Denny Stadium has been a house of horrors for Arkansas the entire Saban era. The Razorbacks haven’t won there since 2003 and haven’t beaten a Saban-coached team since he was at LSU the year prior.

So no, Alabama probably isn’t going to beat anyone 59-0 this year like they’ve done for much of the last decade-plus.

But they’re still Alabama. The Tide controls its own destiny for both the SEC West and a trip to the Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire