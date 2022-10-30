Alabama stays put in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide had off in Week 9 and have two weeks to prepare for a top-25 showdown against LSU on the road in Death Valley.

Alabama’s one loss on the season was to Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. Though it came down to a field goal as time expired to win it by three points, it was enough for voters to drop Alabama from the top-five teams in the nation.

Now, as the final stretch of the regular season gets underway, the Crimson Tide remains on the outside looking in.

The full rankings from the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll show massive movement in every single spot outside the top-eight teams.

Rnk School Rcd Pts 1st Pvs Chg Hi/Lo 1 Georgia 8-0 1552 45 1 — 1/3 2 Ohio State 8-0 1505 13 2 — 2/3 3 Tennessee 8-0 1455 5 3 — 3/NR 4 Michigan 8-0 1391 0 4 — 3/6 5 Clemson 8-0 1315 0 5 — 4/5 6 Alabama 7-1 1262 0 6 — 1/6 7 TCU 8-0 1182 0 7 — 7/NR 8 Oregon 7-1 1118 0 8 — 8/24 9 Southern California 7-1 1018 0 11 2 6/15 10 Mississippi 8-1 973 0 12 2 7/24 11 UCLA 7-1 937 0 15 4 10/NR 12 Utah 6-2 874 0 14 2 8/19 13 Illinois 7-1 767 0 18 5 13/NR 14 Kansas State 6-2 713 0 22 8 14/NR 15 North Carolina 7-1 630 0 21 6 15/NR 16 Penn State 6-2 602 0 13 -3 10/NR 17 Louisiana State 6-2 596 0 20 3 17/NR 18 Oklahoma State 6-2 471 0 9 -9 7/18 19 Wake Forest 6-2 437 0 10 -9 10/21 20 NC State 6-2 386 0 23 3 10/23 21 Tulane 7-1 369 0 24 3 21/NR 22 Syracuse 6-2 188 0 16 -6 14/NR 23 Liberty 7-1 147 0 NR 4 23/NR 24 Kentucky 5-3 109 0 17 -7 8/24 25 Central Florida 6-2 89 0 NR 12 25/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 19 Cincinnati; No. 25 South Carolina.

Others receiving votes

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; Texas-San Antonio 4.

