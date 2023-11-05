Alabama stays put in latest US LBM Coaches Poll
The latest US LBM Coaches Poll doesn’t feature much change near the top of the rankings after a handful of teams encountered close calls against their opponents. Oklahoma was the lone top-10 team that managed to fall victim to an upset.
With only a few weeks remaining, opportunities are limited for teams to rise up the rankings. However, three games is plenty of time for top teams to fall not just out of the top 10, but the rankings altogether. In the past, teams have fallen so mightily toward the end of the season that they take significant stumbles.
Here’s how the latest US LBM Coaches Poll looks after Week 10.
Georgia
Georgia got the win over Missouri, but it wasn’t easy. Next week, the Dawgs take on Ole Miss in a must-see game with massive playoff implications.
Michigan
Where do we even begin with Michigan? This team has a rough schedule up ahead and must try to focus about what’s happening on the field and not in the news cycle if it wants to compete for a national title.
Ohio State
The Buckeyes rank No. 3 in the nation in the coaches poll, despite being the top-ranked team in the CFP. This team has its sights set on a national championship.
Florida State
The Seminoles are the best team in the ACC and it’s not close. Florida State will likely walk into the College Football Playoff unless some team finds a way to take them down.
Washington
The Huskies continue to win and will find themselves in the playoffs if they finish the regular season undefeated and win the PAC-12 championship.
Oregon
Oregon hasn’t had many issues with opponents this season. Aside from the loss to Washington, the Ducks have looked like a playoff team.
Texas
It was a close one against Kansas State, but Texas earned the win and remains a one-loss team heading into the final weeks of the season.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide are still in the mix to reach the College Football Playoff but have a few teams to take down before they can even be considered. After taking down a dangerous LSU team, Alabama stays put at No. 8.
Penn State
The Nittany Lions had their season spoiled by that ugly loss against Ohio State. The team still looks strong, but it feels like it’s all for a consolation prize at this point.
Ole Miss
The Rebels fought hard and came out with a win against Texas A&M. Ole Miss remains one of the least-talked-about programs in the nation this season, despite being recognized as a top-10 team.
The full poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
9-0
1,587 (55)
–
2
9-0
1,479 (4)
–
3
9-0
1,468 (5)
–
4
Florida State
9-0
1,433
–
5
Washington
9-0
1,357
–
6
8-1
1,235
+1
7
8-1
1,209
-1
8
8-1
1,187
–
9
8-1
1,093
–
10
Ole Miss
8-1
1,052
–
11
8-1
938
+4
12
7-2
785
+4
13
Oregon State
7-2
756
+6
14
Utah
7-2
747
+4
15
Missouri
7-2
658
-1
16
7-2
552
-5
17
Oklahoma State
7-2
543
+10
18
Kansas
7-2
481
+5
19
6-3
468
-6
20
8-1
377
+1
21
9-0
279
+3
22
7-3
264
-10
23
7-2
233
+2
24
Arizona
6-3
118
+8
25
8-1
113
+3
Schools falling out
No. 17 Air Force; No. 20 UCLA; No. 22 USC;
Schools receiving votes
Air Force 78; Iowa 57; USC 56; Kansas State 52; Liberty 50; Duke 24; UCLA 22; SMU 20; UNLV 10; Toledo 8; North Carolina State 4; Kentucky 4; Troy 2; West Virginia 1;