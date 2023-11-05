Alabama stays put in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll doesn’t feature much change near the top of the rankings after a handful of teams encountered close calls against their opponents. Oklahoma was the lone top-10 team that managed to fall victim to an upset.

With only a few weeks remaining, opportunities are limited for teams to rise up the rankings. However, three games is plenty of time for top teams to fall not just out of the top 10, but the rankings altogether. In the past, teams have fallen so mightily toward the end of the season that they take significant stumbles.

Here’s how the latest US LBM Coaches Poll looks after Week 10.

Georgia

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia got the win over Missouri, but it wasn’t easy. Next week, the Dawgs take on Ole Miss in a must-see game with massive playoff implications.

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Where do we even begin with Michigan? This team has a rough schedule up ahead and must try to focus about what’s happening on the field and not in the news cycle if it wants to compete for a national title.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes rank No. 3 in the nation in the coaches poll, despite being the top-ranked team in the CFP. This team has its sights set on a national championship.

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

The Seminoles are the best team in the ACC and it’s not close. Florida State will likely walk into the College Football Playoff unless some team finds a way to take them down.

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies continue to win and will find themselves in the playoffs if they finish the regular season undefeated and win the PAC-12 championship.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon hasn’t had many issues with opponents this season. Aside from the loss to Washington, the Ducks have looked like a playoff team.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

It was a close one against Kansas State, but Texas earned the win and remains a one-loss team heading into the final weeks of the season.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide are still in the mix to reach the College Football Playoff but have a few teams to take down before they can even be considered. After taking down a dangerous LSU team, Alabama stays put at No. 8.

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions had their season spoiled by that ugly loss against Ohio State. The team still looks strong, but it feels like it’s all for a consolation prize at this point.

Ole Miss

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Rebels fought hard and came out with a win against Texas A&M. Ole Miss remains one of the least-talked-about programs in the nation this season, despite being recognized as a top-10 team.

The full poll

Schools falling out

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Air Force; No. 20 UCLA; No. 22 USC;

Schools receiving votes

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force 78; Iowa 57; USC 56; Kansas State 52; Liberty 50; Duke 24; UCLA 22; SMU 20; UNLV 10; Toledo 8; North Carolina State 4; Kentucky 4; Troy 2; West Virginia 1;

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire