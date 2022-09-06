Alabama stays put amid top-5 shakeup in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Alabama put up 55 points and shut out the Utah State Aggies in the Crimson Tide’s season-opening contest, which was apparently enough to ward off Georgia from taking the top spot.
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame, but it was as dominant as many were expecting.
Plenty of changes all around in the latest poll, and there will be plenty more as the weeks go by and the field of contenders begins to level out.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
1-0
1,615 (57)
–
2
1-0
1,542 (6)
+1
3
1-0
1,520 (2)
-1
4
1-0
1,380
–
5
1-0
1,333
+1
6
1-0
1,268
+1
7
1-0
1,160
+2
8
Baylor
1-0
1,103
+2
9
0-1
1,077
-4
10
Oklahoma State
1-0
938
+1
11
1-0
860
+3
12
1-0
849
+3
13
NC State
1-0
642
–
14
Pittsburgh
1-0
624
+2
15
Utah
0-1
605
-7
16
Miami (Fl)
1-0
591
+1
17
1-0
554
+6
18
1-0
495
+2
19
1-0
469
+18
20
Kentucky
1-0
421
+1
21
Wake Forest
1-0
353
-2
22
1-0
351
-4
23
Ole Miss
1-0
292
+1
24
0-1
206
-12
25
BYU
1-0
170
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston
Others Receiving Votes
Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1
