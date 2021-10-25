Alabama’s statistical chances of making, winning CFP skyrocket, according to data firm FiveThirtyEight

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned another win for the 2021 college football season, and extends the active win streak over Tennessee for another year. So, how does this impact their chances of making the College Football Playoff?

The Crimson Tide were able to make the move up to No. 3 and pass Oklahoma in the latest polls. However, will that hold up when the official CFP committee starts making their own rankings?

FiveThirtyEight, a data firm, reveals the updated statistical likelihood of Alabama making their way back into the top-four to make the playoff and compete for national championship No. 19.

According to the numbers, Nick Saban and Alabama have a 38% chance to win the SEC title, a 52% chance to make the playoff and a 22% chance to win the national championship.

All of the aforementioned statistics improved from their previous findings last week.

