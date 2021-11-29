Alabama’s statistical chances of making, winning CFP increase before SEC Championship, per FiveThirtyEight

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the regular season 11-1, with the lone loss to Texas A&M. Nick Saban and his team nearly went down to Auburn in the final game of the season, but won in a nail-biter that will be remembered for decades.

Now, Alabama will head to Atlanta to face the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide are the underdogs in this matchup, which could determine whether or not the program can make the College Football Playoff and try to win national championship No. 19.

FiveThirtyEight, a data firm, reveals the updated statistical likelihood of Alabama making its way back into the playoffs to compete for national championship No. 19.

According to the numbers, Nick Saban and Alabama have a 39% chance to win the SEC title, a 63% chance to make the playoff and a 21% chance to win the national championship.

The numbers have slightly improved from the previous report last week.

