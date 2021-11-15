Alabama’s statistical chances of making CFP take big jump, according to FiveThirtyEight

Alabama got the win over New Mexico State at home this past Saturday, but the remaining two games on the Crimson Tide’s schedule are what will make or break Nick Saban’s 2021 crew.

If all goes well for the Crimson Tide, a matchup in Atlanta against Georgia for the SEC Championship may be the deciding factor for Alabama’s playoff hopes.

FiveThirtyEight, a data firm, reveals the updated statistical likelihood of Alabama making their way back into the top-four to make the playoff and compete for national championship No. 19.

According to the numbers, Nick Saban and Alabama have a 41% chance to win the SEC title, a 58% chance to make the playoff and a 22% chance to win the national championship.

The numbers have slightly changed from the previous findings last week, all of which have improved.

