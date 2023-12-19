Alabama State vs USC college basketball matchup: Analysis, live score, Bronny James status

Alabama State Basketball (4-5) is set to host the USC Trojans (5-5) at home in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This will be the second time these two programs matchup against each other with USC leading the all-time series 1-0.

The Trojans are coming off a 91-75 loss at Auburn on Sunday. This will be the Hornets first game back home in 16 days after a loss to LSU. This is also the first time USC will be coming to Montgomery to play against the Hornets.

USC is headlined by freshman sensations Isaiah Collier and Bronny James, the oldest son of the NBA all-time points leader LeBron James. Both players are expected to play Tuesday for the Trojans.

The Hornets are led by another Isaiah in senior Isaiah Range. Range has scored 932 points during his career, and TJ Madlock has 888 points during his time with the Hornets as both are nearing the 1,000 point milestone for their careers.

Here is how to watch this highly anticipated college basketball contest:

What Channel is Alabama State vs USC on?

TV channel: Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

Alabama State vs USC live score

