Alabama State football wins second straight Magic City Classic over Alabama A&M

BIRMINGHAM − Alabama State football won the 82nd annual Magic City Classic on Saturday, defeating Alabama A&M 31-16 to move the Hornets to a 4-3 record (302 in conference play) and third in the SWAC East standings.

This was their second year in the row to defeat A&M (3-4, 2-3 SWAC) in this classic, bringing the all-time series to 43-36-2 in A&M'S favor.

Topping their season high in points (the previous high was 24 against Jackson State) and running their winning streak to three games in a row, big plays helped the Hornets roll past the Bulldogs. They scored on a long pass as time expired on the clock for halftime. And in the third quarter, Tyree Saunders returned a blocked A&M field goal attempt to extend the lead to double digits.

The Hornets defense had two takeaways recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass, adding to their impressive 2023 defensive campaign as they currently rank as a top-five defense in FCS according to Pro Football Focus.

Running back Ja'won Howell's 8-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter put the game away.

Alabama State football's Kisean Johnson big in homecoming

Birmingham native and high school football powerhouse Ramsay alum Kisean Johnson had a day as he electrified the field in front of his hometown crowd. His four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown led both teams in receiving yards.

His 47-yard touchdown reception on the final play before the half was an acrobatic leap over several Bulldogs defenders to haul in the moon shot from Damon Stewart.

Go up and get it Kisean ‼️



47-yard touchdown to end the half ‼️



Alabama State 17, aamu 14#SWARMAS1 | @MagicCtClassic pic.twitter.com/4WNqXyKs9A — ASU Athletics (@BamaStateSports) October 28, 2023

Hornets defense best dense in SWAC?

Alabama A&M made several mistakes on the offensive side of the ball because of the swarming Hornets defense creating havoc every down. The Bulldogs finished with seven red-zone points and were 3-of-16 on third down conversions.

Amon Scarbrough snagged an interception and the defense forced two Bulldogs fumbles, recovering one. Alabama A&M was held to 59 rushing yards as Colton Adams led Alabama State with 12 total tackles and a pass breakup.

The Hornets kept the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half as they averaged 4.5 yards per play in the contest.

Whats Next?

Alabama State will travel to Mobile to face Grambling State in the Port City Classic on Nov. 4.

