Alabama State football suspends player indefinitely for striking security guard after loss

Alabama State University's athletics department has suspended a player indefinitely for striking a security guard during the aftermath of Saturday’s game against Florida A&M.

The Hornets fell short 23-10 in the SWAC east matchup against the Rattlers. In a shouting match against the opposing crowd after the game, a player wearing a No. 16 Alabama State jersey identified as Jacob Freeman swung and hit the nearby security guard before being pulled back by his teammates.

He is no longer listed on the team's roster online.

Alabama State University Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable issued the following statement in light of the postgame incident:

Alabama State releases a statement suspending freshman CB Adrian Fitts indefinitely after he struck a Florida A&M security guard pic.twitter.com/03er8pHT6S — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) September 24, 2023

"We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete.

"We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the Athletic Department and our University.

"There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately."

The Hornets will be back at it next Saturday when they host Alcorn State at Hornet Stadium for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State football suspends player for striking security guard