Alabama State football stars react to viral play against Alabama A&M in Magic City Classic

Alabama State Football is trending for the completed Hail Mary play before halftime during the 82nd McDonalds Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M.

Hornets quarterback Damon Stewart launched a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kisean Johnson as time expired on the clock in the second quarter. Johnson’s leaping attempt over several Bulldog defenders gave the Hornets the 17-14 lead.

Alabama State Hornets wide receiver Kisean Johnson (1) catches a hail mary touchdown as time runs out in the first half against Alabama A&M safety Caleb Dawson (2) and safety Emari Pait (6) during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday October 28, 2023.

The Clip was reposted on the ESPN College Football X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, and has racked more than 2.4 million views.

HAIL MARY TO END THE HALF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uKQn6Crl1x — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 28, 2023

“I'm just getting started”, Johnson said.

This season Johnson has four touchdowns and 553 receiving yards. There's only been one game this season where Johnson has not had more than 40 receiving yards in a contest. Against Alabama A&M he led both teams in receiving statistics.

“Dreamt of moments like these growing up, now I’m living them,” Stewart said.

Stewart completed 73.9% of his passes on the day, going 17-for-23 while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. He led the offense to their highest scoring quarter in the second period, when they put up 10 points.

Now on a current three-game winning streak this duo looks to keep up the momentum, as the Hornets travel to Mobile for the Gulf City Classic to face Grambling St.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Stewart and Johnson on Alabama State football viral Hail Mary play