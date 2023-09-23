Alabama State football score vs. FAMU: Live Updates from the Hornets first SWAC game of 2023

Alabama State looks to get its first victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers after falling in its last two matchups against the SWAC east rival.

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Following the Week 2 loss to Miles College, the Hornets were on a bye week preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season.

Linebacker Colton "Bubba" Adams is one of the team captains and commanding leader of the Hornets defense. Through two games, he has 31 tackles on the season and will be a huge anchor the team against the Rattlers. Wide receiver Kisean Johnson has scored two touchdowns this season, going for 40 or more yards. And the offense is most successful when Johnson makes plays for the Hornets offense.

