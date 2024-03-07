Alabama State football: Offensive takeaways from Thursday's spring football practice

Alabama State football wrapped up their fifth spring football practice Thursday morning and will have three more before spring break March 17-23. The Hornets first Black and Gold spring game will be held Saturday, April 6 at Hornet Stadium.

With new additions on the offensive coaching staff and the quarterback position, here are some takeaways from Thursday's practice from the Alabama State offense:

Did you know? What day is the Alabama State college football black and gold spring game this season

Deep Dive: Alabama State football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. introduces new offensive coordinator

Quarterback Battle

There is big hype surrounding transfer quarterback Andrew Body coming in from Texas Southern University. Now paired with new offensive coordinator Chris Barnette, the explosive vision head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has for the Hornets offense is in full effect.

Body took the majority of the snaps with the first team Thursday, not missing a beat connecting on short and deep ball passes. During scrimmages he connected on all three of his passes, topping it off with a 40-yard bomb to wide receiver Jalen Jones for a touchdown.

More of Andrew Body at this morning’s practice. pic.twitter.com/HFqgIQ0j3t — Jerry Humphrey III (@Jerryhump3) March 7, 2024

Freshman three-star quarterback Zach Sims was under center with the second team offense. The former Thompson High School quarterback showed off his big arm and legs during practice drills. However, in scrimmages, Sims struggled not completing a pass and taking a sack on his first snap.

Both quarterbacks look to be leading the current quarterback race with them splitting the majority of the reps Thursday. Sims has great size, standing at 6-2, 168 pounds and can escape the pocket when in doubt. Body is a lot more mature than Sims and is patient in his decision-making when faced under pressure. You can expect both to be starting in the Black and Gold spring game next month.

A new Wide Receiver One?

Replacing a guy such as Kisean Johnson is no easy task for this Hornets coaching staff. But the current wide receivers on the roster are making their cases on why they should be the first option for this offense.

Jones was the premier target for Body on Thursday morning as the two connected several times during practice drills and a touchdown during team scrimmages. Jones will be making a huge leap from his production his freshman year after finishing with two receptions in two games last season.

Tyree Saunders and Ajai Harrell were two other receivers standing out during practice winning several one-on-one battles against first team defenders.

Running Back System

One thing that will always remain consistent in the Hornets offensive arsenal is maintaining a steady run game. With about four guys in the rotation, Alabama State utilized all the running backs on the roster during team scrimmages at the end of practice.

AJ Gates and Nazareth Bryant were two names that were making the most plays out of the backfield for the Hornets offense. Bryant broke for a touchdown on a 30-yard screen pass during scrimmages as Gates took the majority of the first team reps with senior Marcus Harris II.

Alabama State's next practice will be Saturday, March 9, and the Montgomery Advertiser will be breaking down the Hornets defense.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State football: How the offense looked during spring practice