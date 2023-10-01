Alabama State football loses second straight at home in overtime thriller against Alcorn

Alabama State football fell to 0-2 against SWAC opponents after losing to Alcorn State 23-20 in an overtime thriller Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

Alcorn connected on a 30-yard field goal during their first possession in overtime. And, after failing to convert on a third down, the Hornets missed a 37-yard field goal that would have extended the game.

Since Week 1, the Hornets have lost three straight games to slip to 1-3 on the season. Saturday was their second straight loss at home.

Turnovers, special teams woes

The Hornets lost four possessions on fumbles against Alcorn. The first came on their 1-yard line and resulted in a touchback in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter while leading 20-17, a crucial fumble on the 8-yard line set up a game-tying score for Alcorn.

Eddie Robinson Jr. liked how Alabama State played Saturday but admitted the turnovers were a huge factor in the loss.

"At the end of the day, we can't have that many turnovers and expect to win the game," Robinson said. "We played hard all game and the coaches prepared a good game plan, but now we got to go back to the drawing board and figure out how we can get a win."

The kicking game was another area of struggle for the Hornets. Kicker Jayden John missed two field goals, including the potential tying attempt in overtime.

"The field goal unit has to get better," Robinson said. "We practice pressure kicks in practice and Jayden was money for us last year. We know he can make those kicks and he's done it before, but in this sport we're judged week to week so he has to improve."

Dual quarterbacks

Both Damon Stewart and Dematrius Davis saw playing time Saturday under center for the Hornets offense.

Stewart got the start and completed five of his 10 passes for 68 yards. Davis finished 7-for-8 for 28 yards and added 58 yards rushing. The Hornets finished with 353 total yards of offense, including 257 rushing, with both players under center.

Robinson said rotating the quarterbacks will serve the offense well this season.

"Both guys played their heart out, out there and the rotation worked pretty good all game," Robinson said. "They both know the entire offense. Having Davis use his legs some drives helped us continue to progress the ball down the field. Ideally, we want to play both of those guys and that has been our intention since Week 1."

What's next?

Alabama State host Bethune-Cookman at 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State falls to 1-3 after loss to Alcorn State in overtime