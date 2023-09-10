How Alabama State football got upset by Division II Miles on its own field.

Alabama State football hosted Miles College in a second straight home matchup in the 2023 football season, but playing on its own field didn't prove to be much advantage as the Hornets lost 21-17 on Saturday.

After ending last weeks game with five takeaways, the Hornets wasted no time scoring on a 70-yard interception return by freshman Ethan Tookes. Star wide receiver Kisean Johnson snagged a 62-yard, one-handed catch for Alabama State's second score for an early 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Alabama State Hornets wide receiver Kisean Johnson (1) hauls in a scond quarter touchdown pass against Miles College during their game at Hornet Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday September 9, 2023.

Miles scored 14 unanswered points in the second half and Alabama State garnered only score three points in three red-zone trips in the second half. Miles' Jonero Scott rushed in a 3-yard go ahead score to give Miles a 21-17 lead with 5:38 left.

Starting quarterback Dematrius Davis gave way to UAB transfer Damon Stewart. His second pass attempt, a rushed throw on his back foot, resulted in a third interception for the Miles defense.

In ASU's final drive, crucial holding penalty took a back a completed Stewart pass that would have put Alabama State at the 10-yard line. A failed fourth-and-11 iced game and Division II Miles upset the Hornets for the first time in school history.

Miles improved to 2-0 and Alabama State will enter a bye week 1-1.

Dematrius Davis out, Damon Stewart in

Davis got the start for the Hornets and struggled throughout the game. He threw two interceptions, one coming in the red zone in the third quarter. The Hornets went scoreless in the second half and were 3-for-11 on third down conversions.

Stewart entered late in fourth after Miles took the lead. In his two drives, the Hornets played with a faster pace compared to when Davis was under center, and if wasn't for a crucial holding call Stewart possibly could have rallied the Hornets back.

Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said his reasoning behind the late quarterback adjustment was he felt Davis missed a few crucial reads and the offense needed a spark.

"That's the nature of the position, and Davis is gonna have to understand that," Robinson said. "We felt in that position Stewart was the best fit, and he's been competing all offseason to earn that right to get that opportunity."

Penalties lead to missed opportunities

The hornets had 11 penalties called against them for 75 yards.

"Way too many penalties," Robinson said. "Penalties and turnovers really hindered us today, and we could not convert in the red zone."

Whats Next for Alabama State?

Alabama State will have bye week and travel to Florida A&M in a SWAC game Sept. 23.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State football upset by Division II Miles, 21-17