Alabama State football dominates Tuskegee to win Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery

A rivalry renewed.

Alabama State football hosted in-state rival Tuskegee for the first time since 2021 in the 99th annual Turkey Day Classic on Thursday. The Hornets (7-4) closed out the 2023 season dominating the Golden Tigers (7-4) in a 41-3 victory on Thanksgiving.

Tension was high early on as teams had to be separated multiple times during pregame warmups. Alabama State responded immediately, returning the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score from sophomore Robert McMinn.

Quarterback Damon Stewart torched the Golden Tigers secondary with two first-half touchdowns, giving the Hornets an early double-digit lead. A third-quarter interception led to a 2-yard score from senior running back Ja'Won Howell, putting the game out of reach for the Golden Tigers (7-4).

Stewart's third touchdown of the contest took the life out of the Tuskegee sidelines as fans headed for the exits in the fourth quarter.

This win improves the Hornets' win total to seven for the first time since 2013 after finishing with just six last season.

Alabama State football offense dominant despite injuries

The Alabama State offense was without SWAC receiving yards leader Kisean Johnson, who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury. However, his absence seemed to be no issue for the Hornets as they scored in three of four red-zone trips.

Stewart completed passes to six different receivers, commanding the offense to 316 total yards. His passes averaged 16.2 yards per completion as he finished with 179 yards through the air. McMinn had 143 yards on special teams as he nearly returned a punt for a touchdown after his first kick return score.

Alabama State Hornets quarterback Damon Stewart (17) passes to tight end AJ Lewis (14) during the Turkey Day Classic on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 23, 2023.

The Hornets finished with 18 first downs and was 60% on third-down conversions. Both were improvements in areas the offense had not been consistent throughout the course of the season.

Defensive curtain call

The No. 1 scoring defense in the SWAC made it a long game for the struggling Golden Tigers offense, holding them to only one trip to the red zone.

In the second half, the Hornets intercepted Tuskegee twice to set up scores. The Hornets held Tuskegee to only 79 passing yards.

Colton Adams stole the show in his final game with 14 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Demarkus Cunningham added eight tackles.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State football blows out Tuskegee to win Turkey Day Classic