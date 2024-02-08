Alabama State football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. introduces new offensive coordinator

Alabama State football held its Signing Day Bash on Wednesday evening, with coach Eddie Robinson Jr. introducing all 27 class of 2024 signees to alumni and sponsors in attendance.

Prior to the presentation of football signees, Robinson took the time to introduce the 2024 coaching staff for the Hornets. Over the offseason, Robinson brought in three new offensive coaches.

More: Alabama State college football: Full 2024 National Signing Day tracker, signees & rankings

Chris Barnette was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Chris Browne was named offensive line coach and Jonathan Carr has joined the staff as tight ends and tackles coach.

Robinson says the vision for this 2024 offense is to score more points, and that was the main reason for the offseason adjustments.

“We still want to be a physical running the football team, but overall we want to score points,” Robinson said. “We want those explosive plays to set us up in scoring position, and we plan to execute every time in the red zone and kicking game.”

Here is an introduction to the new offensive play-caller for the Hornets and his expectations for the 2024 season.

Chris Barnette’s offensive game-plan for Alabama State football

Barnette brings his coaching expertise from North Carolina, coaching at North Carolina A&T, Winston Salem State and Guilford previously.

In his first two years at A&T, the Aggies ranked No.1 in the MEAC conference in red-zone offense. In addition, A&T won the MEAC, the Celebration Bowl, and the Black football national championship during this time.

”We want to be really explosive on offense this year. It’s going to take effort and execution, but if we can do that we are going to be a lot of fun to watch this year,” Barnette said. “I want to approach every day with a championship in mind and be detail-oriented in everything I do here.”

He further explained his process on landing at Alabama State and coaching alongside Robinson.

“First thing I noticed about coach Robinson was that he was real genuine, and several people I knew had good things to say about him,” Barnette said. “When it comes to successful programs it starts with the people, and that’s really important to me. I been following and keeping up with this program for the last several years, and I saw nothing but growth. Coach Robinson and I have the same goal in mind, and that is to win a championship.”

Schemes for transfer quarterback Andrew Body

Texas Southern transfer quarterback Andrew Body has Hornets fans excited and eager on what he’ll bring to this offense after committing last month. Barnette discussed how excited he is to coach a player of Body's caliber and experience.

”I’m excited to see him play. All I can go off is his film right now, and he’s very productive," the coach said. "I liked the fact that he has a lot of experience and can make plays with his arms and legs. I can’t wait to work with him and we’ll see how everything plays out.”

Alabama State's Black and Gold spring game date has not yet been announced.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: New Alabama State football offensive coordinator has championship pedigree