Alabama State Football 2023 season outlook: How Eddie Robinson Jr. felt on second season

"We know we can play with the big teams. Now We got to beat the big teams."

Alabama State Football (7-4) wrapped up their 2023 season with the program's first seven-win season since 2013. A dominating 41-3 Turkey Day Classic victory over Tuskegee placed the Hornets second in the final SWAC East standings.

With a second season complete as the head coach, Eddie Robinson Jr.'s goal is to win a SWAC Championship. Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M will represent the SWAC conference in that game Dec. 2 for a spot in the HBCU National Championship (The Celebration Bowl.) The Hornets' lost to both of those teams by one score this year.

"We wanted to finish the season strong and we did just that," Robinson said. "Last year's Turkey Day Classic loss left a sour taste in our mouth all off-season. I told the guys we finished 7-4 and that's where you should be. Now if you want more wins we have to go out there and earn it. It's gonna take nine of months of grinding and working to consistently beat the big teams.

"We had quality conference wins this year and all our losses were one score defeats," Robinson added. "We have to work at a championship level in everything we do to get to a conference championship. We are right at that part where all we need is one more step to the mountain top."

The emergence of Damon Stewart

Entering the season, Damon Stewart was the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Dematrius Davis after transferring from UAB.

All spring it was an ongoing position battle at the center of the offense with Davis receiving the initial start in the season opener. Stewart would get his shot in the fourth quarter against Miles College and would not relinquish the spot the remainder of the year. He finished with 1,655 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in nine starts for the Hornets.

In October, he helped orchestrate a five game winning streak for the Hornets with wins in the Magic City and Port City Classic.

"The second half of the season we all just buckled down and we knew how we wanted to finish," Stewart said. "Nothing changed from the beginning of the year to the end because coaches kept instilling the same principles from the offseason and continued to believe in this team's success."

When Robinson spoke on his quarterback for the future it was nothing but high praise. He said he believes he has what it takes to lead this Hornets team to great success in his final two years of eligibility.

"He is a kid that can lead us to some very good places," Robinson said. "He still a young guy who's learning the position but one thing he does have is the leadership ability. I can't coach guys into being leaders, you just got to have it and he does. With a good running game and defense surrounding him we can be one of the best teams in the conference.

Postseason Awards

Eight players were named to the All-SWAC Football Postseason teams announced on Monday, Nov. 27. Colton Adams (LB), Kisean Johnson (WR) and Robert Alston IV (OL) represented the All-SWAC First-Team selections. Dominic Boyd (OL), Arelious Dunn (OL), Treqwan Thomas (DL), Mikey Victor and Robert McMinn earned second-team nods.

Adams led the Hornet with 124 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and had four sacks while leading the SWAC and ranks top 10 in the FCS with 11.4 tackles and 5.2 tackles for loss per game. Alston, Boyd and Dunn headlined an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks at 1.6 per game and four sacks over the final seven games.

Johnson led the SWAC in receiving yards (819), receiving yards per game (81.9), receptions per game (6.2) and receiving touchdowns (7). His eight total touchdowns on the year ranked him top five in the SWAC. McMinn finished with 579 combined kick return yards while returning one punt and kickoff for a touchdown, ranking first in the SWAC.

Thomas led the Hornets and tied for third in the SWAC with 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He finished with 35 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Victor led the SWAC and ranked second in the FCS with 1.7 passes defended per game. He finished with 36 tackles and led the SWAC with 15 passes defended, 13 passes deflections and two interceptions.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What Eddie Robinson Jr. said about the future of Alabama State Football