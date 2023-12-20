Alabama State basketball falls to USC Trojans at home in PAC-12/SWAC Legacy Series

Alabama State basketball (4-6) came up short against the USC Trojans, 79-59, in game that was part of the PAC-12/SWAC Legacy Series. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the Trojans (6-5) and extends the all-time series record to 2-0 over Alabama State.

Arrinten Page led the way for the Trojans with 12 points, as Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson finished with 11 points each.

Tj Madlock led the Hornets with 17 points and Isaiah Range finished with 13 points, as the Hornets struggled shooting the ball as a team. Alabama State finished 33% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, connecting on eight 3s the entire contest.

Alabama State made seven shots in the first half shooting 21% putting them in an early hole against the Trojans. However, forcing 11 Trojan turnovers helped cut a 26 point lead to 14 at one point.

In his third game back for the Trojans, Bronny James finished with six points and three rebounds off the bench, nailing two three-pointers. His two 3-pointers extended their lead back to 20 points putting the game out of reach for the Hornets.

The Hornets will travel up the road to face Auburn (9-2) on Friday, Dec. 22 in Neville Arena.

