Ken Whisenhunt joins Alabama staff after two season at Penn State
Penn State is losing an analyst to Alabama according to a report.
Penn State is losing an analyst to Alabama according to a report.
Just ask the 2002 Alabama Crimson Tide who after going 9-0 to begin the season was ranked the top team in college basketball. Although a loss to Utah disrupted the team’s unbeaten streak, Alabama was still on top of the college basketball world thanks to a win over Xavier to kick off 2003. After that win, however, the hype became an anchor as Alabama plummeted down the rankings, finishing the year unranked thanks to an 8-12 second half of the season.
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500.
Acutely aware that it is past time to mince words, Draymond Green stared into the naked truth about himself and the Warriors.
The two golfers have forged a close friendship
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Bears insider Josh Schrock examines four potential trade packages the Bears could get for the No. 1 pick with the help of PFF.
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Tonight's qualifying sets the front row for Sunday's Daytona 500 and sets the lineups for Thursday night's Duel.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
Booker Pickett, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is one of the most highly coveted defensive end prospects in the class of 2024. Florida State is on that list as well as Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.
Klay Thompson got the best of Rocco in a friendly game of chess during their Super Bowl Sunday commercial.
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Here's what Michael Chandler thinks of every ranked fighter in the UFC's lightweight division.
Alex Ovechkin will be out of the Capitals lineup for the "foreseeable future" as he mourns the death of his father.
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to think Joe Montana was the GOAT. But after watching Tom Brady's amazing career unfold, he's changed his mind. Sanders recently revealed why he switched.