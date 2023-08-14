Alabama to start 2023 season ranked No. 4 in AP top-25 preseason poll

Alabama football lost plenty of starting talent over the course of the 2023 offseason, but the Tide is still considered a top-five team in the nation. According to the first AP top-25 poll of the 2023 season, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will open the season ranked fourth overall.

Standing in front of the Tide are Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. All teams that are seen as serious College Football Playoff contenders.

The Tide will have to fight an uphill battle in 2023 to rema one of the top-four teams that make the playoffs. Alabama will have to win, while also hoping the teams that sit ahead of them lose.

To start the season, Alabama will take on unranked Middle Tennessee at home on Sept. 2, but will welcome a challenging opponent in Week 2 as the Tide face Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns, which rank No. 11 in the preseason poll.

