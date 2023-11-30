Alabama star running back’s status in doubt for SEC championship

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan may be out for the 2023 SEC championship game against Georgia. McClellan, who has been dealing with a foot issue for most of the year, aggravated his injury against Auburn.

McClellan is Alabama’s leading rusher. He has 803 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries this season. If McClellan is forced to miss the Georgia game, look for Roydell Williams to see the majority of the action in the talented Alabama backfield.

The Crimson Tide also have talented depth at running back: Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Richard Young.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban updated McClellan’s status after the Auburn game.

He’s had a little foot injury all year long. He tweaked it in the game. He’ll be day to day this week. I can’t tell you how much progress he’ll make. Probably the next 48 hours will tell us whether he’ll make the kind of progress he needs to be able to practice some and play in the game.

Those 48 hours were not kind to McClellan’s hopes of playing in the SEC title game.

Per sources, #Alabama’s Jase McClellan missed his third straight practice today. Don’t expect him to be available for the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. Will have final update tomorrow night. — Austin Hannon (@austinhannon_) November 30, 2023

Georgia has a significant number of injuries going into the SEC championship. Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is likely out with a broken forearm. Tight end Brock Bowers missed the Georgia Tech game with an ankle issue, but may be able to play against Alabama.

Wide receivers Ladd McConkey (ankle/back) and Rara Thomas (foot) are both questionable. Offensive guard Tate Ratledge is also questionable with a knee injury he suffered against Tennessee.

