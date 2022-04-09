Alabama standouts LB Christian Harris, OT Evan Neal visit Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted a contingent of draft prospects this weekend, with a pair of them hailing from the same school. Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and offensive tackle Evan Neal traveled to Jacksonville on Friday to meet with the franchise, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Harris and Neal helped lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship game but fell to Georgia 33-18 in the title game. Neal is expected to hear his name called in the first 10 picks, while Harris could go in the late first-round or early second this month.

Neal was viewed as the favorite to be picked by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick entering the offseason. However, the buzz has shifted to Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson after Jacksonville franchise-tagged its starting left tackle Cam Robinson and signed guard Brandon Scherff in free agency.

Meanwhile, Harris is probably the more likely Alabama player to end up with the Jaguars at this point. Harris is projected as an immediate starter and is seen as the second-best linebacker in this year’s class.

Harris would be an excellent draft selection at pick No. 33 because he fills a need for Jacksonville. General manager Trent Baalke released Myles Jack to create more cap space after their free agency splurge, so the team is down one starting linebacker heading into their offseason workout program.