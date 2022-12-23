Alabama staff member Drew Svoboda lands coordinator job at North Texas

Pete Thamel of ESPN is reporting that Alabama’s senior special assistant to the head coach, Drew Svoboda has landed a coordinator role at North Texas.

Svoboda has spent the last two years in Tuscaloosa, first joining the program as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in the spring of 2021 before taking an off-the-field role as the senior special assistant to head coach Nick Saban for the Tide’s 2022 campaign.

Svoboda is the second Alabama staff member to land a coordinator job at another program for the upcoming season. Safeties coach Charles Kelly was hired as the defensive coordinator at Colorado. Svoboda and Kelly are expected to remain with the Crimson Tide through the bowl game on Dec. 31.

