Alabama Sports and Adventure Hall of Fame inducts 2024 class

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The 2024 class of the Alabama Sports and Adventure Hall of Fame was inducted Thursday night at the Dothan Civic Center.

*bios provided by Alabama Sports and Adventure Hall of Fame*

SCOTTY COX – Scotty, owner of BBS Fitness Systems, a Certified Youth Fitness instructor by IYCA Unternational Youth Conditioning Association) and hat over 42 years of training expenence Currently, an average of 85- 90% of gimletes that work with BBS receive scholarship offers Scatty has watked with and currently works with athletes on ol levels including MLB NFL and NBA, however teens and youth continue to be his heart and passion.

STEVE BAXLEY – Steve is the owner and instructor of Wolfpack Karate and MMA in Dothan. Steve has three black belts from three different organizations and is an MMA instructor and karate sensei. He has chained past world champions in karate and students that have competed at the world level. He says martial arts is all about personal development and teaches students to never quit and be the best versions of themselves.

BILL CASTLEN – Pilot and flight instructor, Bill Castlen, has been flying for over 70 years. Getting youngsters involved in flying is his passion, and he volunteers with the Young Eagles program taking kids for their first flight. in 2021, Dothan became home to the EAA Bill Castlen Aviation Education Center, equipped with a flight planning room and simulation room.

JORDYN ALLEN – Jordyn is a senior al Rehabeth High School and Commanding Officer.in ROTC, and excels in the sport of alville, She has competed across the country and received several awards or the notional level Including CMP Norical champion and the Legion of Valor Branze Cross for leadership, military aptitude and scnoidanc achievement. Jordyn alic serves as Drum Mojor for the Rehoboth High School Marching Band and enjoys taking on leadership opportunities and working with younger students.

CINDY THOMAS – Cindy has done mission work an & different continents. Along the way she’s climbed to the peak of 4 active volcanoes, canoed 50 miles into a Central American jungle, worked at orphanages in Uganda, and more She’s even visited a few countries where the mission work had to be done covertly and she still can’t speak about it publicly to protect the lives of her hosts. From Moscow to Kota Kinabalu she’s loved every stop along the way, but most Importantly she loved the people she met and the opportunities she’s had to share Christ’s Love.

RALEY PASIBE – Raley is a senior at the University of Alabama majoring in accounting. She is a member of the USA All Girl Cheer Team and is proud to represent Dothan on the national level She says cheer is more than a sport It’s a lifestyle that requires hard work and discipline Raley believes in having a heart of service and volunteers with the Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscaloosa mentoring young people and helping them establish healthy lifestyle routines.

JON JOHNSON – As a sports reporter for the Dotian Baglo ron the last 38 years, Jon has seen it all in this world of sports and adventure in the Wiregrass. With a passion for storytelling he has covered sports of all kinas and at all levels, but says his favorite reponing is local sports and watching athletes grow and progress over the years, Jon is one of the 50 Legends in the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

BRAYDEN JONES – When Brayden took up father-son pastime of learning to bow how he quickly realized his talent for archery Brayden has traveled the country competing an archery competitions and in 2023 was named the ASA Federation Youth Male Shooter of the Year. Brayden says he vet by the verse Psalms 139:14 and believes llar we are Tearfully and wonderfully made.

