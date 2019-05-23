Alabama, South Florida to start three-game series in 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama and South Florida will start a three-game football series in the 2023 season.
The schools announced Thursday they'll play in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 16, 2023. They'll meet in Tuscaloosa the following season on Sept. 7 and again Sept. 12, 2026.
Alabama and South Florida have met only once before. The Crimson Tide won 40-17 in 2003 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says South Florida coach Charlie Strong ''has built a strong program.'' Saban says that ''playing this kind of competition only makes our team better.''
Alabama opens next season against Duke Aug. 31 in Atlanta. South Florida opens a day earlier against Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25