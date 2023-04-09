Alabama source: Former Texas commit Jalen Milroe looks “1,000 times better”

Former Texas quarterback commit Jalen Milroe is reportedly looking vastly improved this offseason. According to an onlooker at Alabama spring sessions, Milroe looks “1,000 times better.”

Tide Illustrated editor Tony Tsoukalas shared the following of the Alabama quarterback.

He looked 1,000 times better than last year. If he would have played the way he did today against Texas A&M, we’d have beat those guys by 80 points.

A couple thoughts come to mind from the above quote. First, the report is pouring on the hyperbole a little too thick. I wonder if the comment is defensive or if he is truly that greatly improved. He will need to be that improved.

The A&M game is mentioned for a reason here and not just because Milroe played in that game. The veteran quarterback played against Arkansas last season, too. The Aggies finished 5-7 last season and should have finished worse. The team was completely inept offensively. Poor offense from the Tide was the only way the Aggies could stay in the game. That’s exactly what the Aggies got from the Crimson Tide offense.

From what little we’ve seen from Milroe, he does appear to be a better player for Alabama this spring. How much better he is could determine the Week 2 matchup against Texas.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire