Alabama somehow holds onto top spot in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Alabama hosted Texas A&M in a Week 6 matchup that was closer than many had anticipated. It came down to a single play on the two-yard line to win it all, but the Aggies couldn’t get it done. The Crimson Tide won with a final score of 24-20.
Now, the Crimson Tide prepares to take on Tennessee in what could be Alabama’s toughest game of the regular season. As far as rankings go, Nick Saban’s crew retains the No. 1 spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
As for Tennessee, the Volunteers stay put at No. 8, making the Week 7 matchup in Neyland Stadium a top-10 contest with potential College Football Playoff implications.
A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Alabama
6-0
1,540 (35)
–
2
Georgia
6-0
1,516 (18)
–
3
6-0
1,477 (10)
–
4
6-0
1,354
–
5
6-0
1,328
–
6
6-0
1,219
–
7
Oklahoma State
5-0
1,197
–
8
5-0
1,168
–
9
Ole Miss
6-0
1,075
–
10
5-0
992
–
11
4-1
885
+1
12
UCLA
6-0
815
+7
13
NC State
5-1
808
+1
14
Wake Forest
5-1
776
+1
15
TCU
5-0
765
+3
16
Kansas State
5-1
539
+4
17
Mississippi State
5-1
533
+6
18
Syracuse
5-0
424
+3
19
Utah
4-2
364
-8
20
Kansas
5-1
290
-3
21
Cincinatti
5-1
248
+5
22
Kentucky
4-2
219
-9
23
Baylor
3-2
210
-1
24
4-2
155
+10
25
5-1
99
+15
Schools dropped out:
No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.
Others receiving votes:
Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.