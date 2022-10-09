Alabama somehow holds onto top spot in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama hosted Texas A&M in a Week 6 matchup that was closer than many had anticipated. It came down to a single play on the two-yard line to win it all, but the Aggies couldn’t get it done. The Crimson Tide won with a final score of 24-20.

Now, the Crimson Tide prepares to take on Tennessee in what could be Alabama’s toughest game of the regular season. As far as rankings go, Nick Saban’s crew retains the No. 1 spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

As for Tennessee, the Volunteers stay put at No. 8, making the Week 7 matchup in Neyland Stadium a top-10 contest with potential College Football Playoff implications.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

6-0

1,540 (35)

2

Georgia

6-0

1,516 (18)

3

Ohio State

6-0

1,477 (10)

4

Michigan

6-0

1,354

5

Clemson

6-0

1,328

6

Southern California

6-0

1,219

7

Oklahoma State

5-0

1,197

8

Tennessee

5-0

1,168

9

Ole Miss

6-0

1,075

10

Penn State

5-0

992

11

Oregon

4-1

885

+1

12

UCLA

6-0

815

+7

13

NC State

5-1

808

+1

14

Wake Forest

5-1

776

+1

15

TCU

5-0

765

+3

16

Kansas State

5-1

539

+4

17

Mississippi State

5-1

533

+6

18

Syracuse

5-0

424

+3

19

Utah

4-2

364

-8

20

Kansas

5-1

290

-3

21

Cincinatti

5-1

248

+5

22

Kentucky

4-2

219

-9

23

Baylor

3-2

210

-1

24

Texas

4-2

155

+10

25

North Carolina

5-1

99

+15

Schools dropped out:

No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others receiving votes:

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

