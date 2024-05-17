Is Alabama softball's Tuscaloosa Regional in the NCAA Tournament delayed by weather?

Alabama softball opens the 2024 Tuscaloosa Regional in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against USC Upstate, but possible impending weather may cause games to be postponed or delayed.

The tournament schedule has not changed as of 10 a.m. Friday, but there is a 90% chance of rain with thunderstorms likely during the day and 40% chance of rain overnight. Scattered thunderstorms are expected for Saturday morning with a 70% chance of rain during the day and a 60% chance during the night.

The Crimson Tide is making its 25th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and hosting its 19th straight regional. The field includes USC Upstate, Clemson and Southeastern Louisiana at Rhoads Stadium.

Clemson and Southeastern Louisiana are set play in Friday's first game at 1 p.m. on the ACC Network. Alabama vs. USC Upstate is set to follow the conclusion of that game, with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. and it will be streamed on ESPN+.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

SEC COACHES: SEC softball: Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M headline conference's highest-paid coaches

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional advances to face the winner of the Knoxville Regional in the super regional round. No. 3 overall seed Tennessee headlines the Knoxville Regional along with Dayton, Miami (Ohio) and Virginia.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Is Alabama softball Tuscaloosa Regional in NCAA Tournament in weather delay?