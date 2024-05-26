Alabama softball wins 14-inning thriller over Lady Vols in Knoxville Super Regional

In the longest game in super regional history, Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team defeated the No. 3 Tennessee Lady Vols in 14 innings to force a deciding game three in the Knoxville Super Regional.

Freshman Lauren Johnson pinched hit in the bottom of the 14th and led off the inning with a pinch-hit single to left field on the first pitch. Riley Valentine followed it up with a double down the left-field line to put runners on second and third with no outs.

Following Kali Heivilin’s intentional walk to create a force out at every base, Kristen White hit a hard chopper to send home the game-winning run.

Alabama pitcher Kayla Beaver put up an incredible performance delivering 10 shut-out innings from the mound for the Crimson Tide.

The winner of the Knoxville Super Regional will punch a ticket to the Women’s College World Series. Alabama is looking to make its second straight trip to the WCWS and 15th in program history.

