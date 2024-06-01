Alabama softball survives WCWS elimination matchup against Duke

OKLAHOMA CITY (WHNT) — The Alabama softball team faced a win-or-go-home situation at the Women’s College World Series and the Tide secured the 2-1 victory against Duke to extend the team’s stay in Oklahoma City.

Marlie Giles came in clutch for the Tide against the Blue Devils; Giles brought in both runs in Alabama’s win including the home run to put the Tide on top in the 6th inning.

This victory marks Alabama’s first win at the Women’s College World Series since 2021 and the team is thrilled but they know that the job isn’t finished yet.

“It means everything. Wearing the ‘A’ it’s a dream and being here at the Women’s College World series makes it even better,” Alabama pitcher Kayla Beaver said. “Coming in this year and having one year to do everything I wanted to do… there was a lot I wanted to get done in a year and we’ve done it all but there’s one more thing left.”

Alabama will now play on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. against the loser of Saturday’s Texas vs. Florida matchup.

