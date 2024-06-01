Alabama softball survives WCWS elimination, defeats No. 10 Duke

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide softball team took down the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils in a Women’s College World Series elimination game with a final score of 2-1, thanks to a sixth-inning home run by Marlie Giles.

A low-scoring contest is not unusual for the Crimson Tide, as the team’s bats have been inconsistent throughout the season, but the pitching has kept them in the game.

Patrick Murphy’s squad managed to hold on to the late lead and will now wait for the Texas Longhorns and the Florida Gators to play on Saturday. On Sunday, the Crimson Tide will face the loser.

The next loss will end Alabama’s 2024 season. It’s win or go home from here on out.

Alabama Advances! The Crimson Tide defeats Duke and will play again on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. CT on ABC against the loser of Saturday's Texas vs. Florida matchup#Team28 #RollTide #WCWS pic.twitter.com/Cner8ocaEP — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) June 1, 2024

