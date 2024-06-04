Advertisement

Alabama Softball shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

brody smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program lost one of its starters to the transfer portal on Monday. Sophomore shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan became the first scholarship player to enter the transfer portal.

Cahalan spent two years in Tuscaloosa. The native of Trussville, Alabama made 126 starts for the Crimson Tide. As a freshman, Cahalan made 67 starts, primarily at shortstop. She held a .284 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in.

As a sophomore, Cahalan maintained .296 batting average with two home runs and 30 runs batted in.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama softball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire