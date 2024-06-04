Alabama Softball shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program lost one of its starters to the transfer portal on Monday. Sophomore shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan became the first scholarship player to enter the transfer portal.

Cahalan spent two years in Tuscaloosa. The native of Trussville, Alabama made 126 starts for the Crimson Tide. As a freshman, Cahalan made 67 starts, primarily at shortstop. She held a .284 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in.

As a sophomore, Cahalan maintained .296 batting average with two home runs and 30 runs batted in.

Alabama SS Kenleigh Cahalan has entered the transfer portal. An all-region and all-SEC honoree in her two years in Tuscaloosa, Cahalan owns a career .290 batting average, with 9 home runs, 24 doubles, and 65 runs scored. pic.twitter.com/miDRVF22ua — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 3, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama softball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire