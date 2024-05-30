Alabama softball set to take on UCLA in Women’s College World Series on Thursday

For the 15th time in program history, Patrick Murphy will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team in a Women’s College World Series matchup. This time the SEC powerhouse will take on the historic UCLA Bruins to open play in Oklahoma City.

Alabama is coming off an incredible upset victory over the Tennessee Lady Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional. At the same time, the Bruins handled business against the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend in Los Angeles.

Strong pitching and clutch hitting have helped carry the Crimson Tide to this point and they will need much of the same to keep its magical postseason run alive.

How to watch Alabama softball vs. UCLA softball in Women’s College World Series

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Location: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

