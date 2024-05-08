Alabama softball set to take on LSU in first round of 2024 SEC Softball Tournament

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will look to put a disappointing regular season behind them when they take on the LSU Tigers in the first round of the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament on Wednesday.

Despite an impressive 33-16 overall record, Murphy and the Tide finished with a surprising 10-14 in conference play, having its first losing record in the SEC in the history of the program.

The Tide and Tigers will face off with the winner earning the opportunity to take on the Tennessee Lady Vols in the quarterfinals. Tennessee is the top overall seed in this year’s tournament.

How to watch Alabama vs. LSU in the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Location: Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn, Alabama

Time: 10 a.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

Stay connected to Roll Tide Wire for more coverage of the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire