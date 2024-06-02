Alabama softball to take on SEC rival Florida in WCWS elimination game on Sunday

Patrick Murphy will lead the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team into an elimination matchup on Sunday against SEC rival Florida Gators at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

After dropping game one in OKC, the Crimson Tide defeated the Duke Blue Devils on Friday night. The Gators however won their first matchup at the WCWS against Oklahoma State before getting run-ruled by the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

While the loser of Alabama vs. Florida will be eliminated, the winner will move on the face the Oklahoma Sooners with both the Tide and Gators needing two wins over the Sooners to advance to the WCWS Championship Series.

How to watch Alabama softball vs. Florida softball in Women’s College World Series

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Location: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire