Alabama softball will start its run in the Women's College World Series against a familiar foe, Tennessee.

The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Thursday. All the games in the WCWS will air on ESPN. The winner will go on to face the winner of Oklahoma and Stanford, while the loser will face the loser of that game.

Alabama earned a win in the Super Regional over Northwestern, thanks to back-to-back wins from Montana Fouts and some timely hits. Fouts has been improving in health and should be continuing her return in the WCWS. On Wednesday she was seen throwing in the bullpen during the WCWS media day.

Tennessee took three of four games from Alabama this season, including eliminating the Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament semifinals in an offensive slugfest.

What time, channel is Crimson Tide softball

Date: Thursday, June 1

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: OGE Energy Field

Channel: ESPN

Alabama softball score vs. Tennessee: Live updates from Women's College World Series

