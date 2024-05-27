Alabama softball punches ticket to Women’s College World Series with 4-1 win over Lady Vols

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team have punched their ticket to the Women’s College World Series with their 4-1 upset victory over the Tennessee Lady Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday.

Riley Valentine got things rolling early for the Crimson Tide in the top of the first with a grand slam home run to give Alabama a 4-0 lead.

Freshman pitcher Jocelyn Briski threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball before fifth-year senior Kayla Beaver came in to get the final two outs and the save.

No. 14 Alabama will face No. 6 UCLA in the opening round of the WCWS on Thursday.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire