Alabama Softball pitcher Kayla Beaver named to D1Softball’s All-American Second Team

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team is not finished with its season yet. The Crimson Tide will take part in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Their first game will take place on Thursday afternoon against the UCLA Bruins. Prior to arriving in Oklahoma City, Alabama pitcher Kayla Beaver was named to D1Softball’s All-American Second Team.

Beaver has been everything that Alabama could have hoped for this season. The Central Arkansas transfer has compiled an 18-9 record with a 1.58 earned run average in 186.1 innings pitched. Without Beaver, Alabama would likely not be in Oklahoma City. His impact has been crucial to the Crimson Tide’s success this season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire