Alabama softball’s Patrick Murphy says the Crimson Tide’s best has yet to come

Alabama Crimson Tide softball head coach Patrick Murphy and his team are preparing for the upcoming 2024 SEC softball tournament. After finishing the regular season with a 33-16 record, 10-14 in conference play, the Tide needs to establish a presence in the tournament.

Murphy didn’t hesitate to address the issues with the team. “We are still looking for pitching, hitting and defense to come together.”

He states that the team has had games where two of the three are there, but they haven’t been able to bring it all together.

There’s no better time for a team to find its groove than in the postseason, and Murphy believes this team has not yet reached its peak, but could do so during the SEC tournament.

"Don't ever count out Alabama."@UACoachMurphy as he gets @AlabamaSB ready for the SEC Tourney 🐘 pic.twitter.com/azAy5id58N — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 6, 2024

