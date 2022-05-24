Alabama softball loses three more players to NCAA transfer portal | Report

Alabama softball junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, freshman outfielder Dallis Goodnight and junior utility player Savannah Woodard are entering the transfer portal, per a report from Extra Innings Softball on Tuesday. They join Jenna Lord and Abby Doerr, who were reported to also transfer.

Kilfoyl appeared in 18 games for Alabama this season, starting 13. She struck out 79 batters in 80 innings, finishing the season with a 2.36 ERA. She also won the SEC Pitcher of the Week award once with the Crimson Tide.

May 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama base runner M'Kay Gidley (1) tags out Alabama right fielder Savannah Woodard (23) on a steal attempt. The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 to claim the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional title Sunday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Goodnight appeared in 52 games in 2022. She batted .302, recording 42 hits and stealing 18 bases. Goodnight came to Alabama as one of the top recruits in the nation according to Extra Innings and FloSoftball.

Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (44) delivers a pitch against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rhoads Stadium, Saturday March 19, 2022. [Photo/Will McLelland]

Woodard appeared in 37 games for the Crimson Tide this season, batting .164.

