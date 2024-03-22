Alabama softball live score updates vs. Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium

Alabama softball is on its SEC bye weekend as it hosts Virginia Tech for a two-game slate at Rhoads Stadium this weekend.

The No. 13/15 Crimson Tide come into the matchup following midweek wins against Samford (11-2, 5 innings) and UAB (4-3). They are facing a No. 12/16 Virginia Tech team that sits at 24-4-1 on the season and atop the ACC with a 9-0 record in conference play. It will be the teams first meeting since 2022.

The Crimson Tide are slated to play two games against the Hokies starting on Friday night and going through Saturday afternoon.

What channel is Alabama softball playing on today?

TV: N/A

Streaming: Watch ESPN; SEC Network with FUBO (free trial)

Radio: 97.5 FM

Alabama softball's games can be streamed through the Watch ESPN app. Fans looking to stream the games can go to the ESPN app or to Fubo, which offers a free trial. Games will also be broadcasted on 97.5 FM on radio.

Alabama softball start times vs. Virginia Tech

Friday, March 22 vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 23 vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. CT

Alabama softball live score updates vs. Virginia Tech

Alabama softball 2024 schedule

To find Alabama softball's full schedule, click here

Alabama softball's next five games:

Thursday, March 28 at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. CT

Friday, March 29 at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 30 at Kentucky, 1 p.m. CT

Tuesday, April 2 at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m. CT

Friday, April 5 vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT

