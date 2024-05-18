Alabama softball live score updates on Saturday at the Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama softball continues with action in the Tuscaloosa Regional on Saturday.

It is the 19th-straight NCAA regional Alabama has hosted at Rhoads Stadium and the 25th straight NCAA tournament appearance for the Crimson Tide. Among the four-team field of competition at the Tuscaloosa Regional is Alabama, USC Upstate, Clemson and Southeastern Louisiana.

The nationally 14-seeded Crimson Tide (34-17) defeated USC Upstate on Friday 1-0. to open Tuscaloosa Regional play They now face Southeastern Louisiana Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with a win sending them to the regional championship game and a loss having them play the winner between Clemson vs. USC Upstate on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will advance to play the winner of the Knoxville Regional in the super regional round May 23-26.

How to watch Alabama softball at NCAA regional

Game time: 10:30 a.m. vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Location: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Livestream: ESPN+, WatchESPN with FUBO (free trial)

Radio broadcast: 97.5 FM

Alabama softball live score in NCAA regional

