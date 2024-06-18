Alabama Softball lands commitment from transfer pitcher Emily Winstead

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program added some firepower to its pitching rotation on Monday. UNC-Wilmington transfer pitcher Emily Winstead announced that she was transferring to Alabama via her Instagram account.

Winstead spent three seasons with the Seahawks. As a freshman, Winstead recorded a 13-10 record with a 2.05 earned run average. She struck out 184 batters in 136.1 innings pitched. Following the conclusion of her freshman season, Winstead was named the CAA Pitcher of the Year.

As a sophomore, Winstead finished the season with a 5-4 record and a 3.20 earned run average. She struck out 76 batters in 76.2 innings pitched.

Winstead’s most impressive season came during her junior season. The North Carolina native posted a 13-8 record in the circle and maintained a 1.94 earned run average. She struck out 142 batters in 140.2 innings pitched.

Alabama will be without ace pitcher Kayla Beaver next season as she has used her final year of eligibility. Therefore, the Crimson Tide have placed an emphasis on replacing her by adding pitchers via the transfer portal. Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy is hopeful that Winstead will be a key piece to the Crimson Tide’s pitching rotation during the 2025 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama softball program.

