Alabama Softball lands commitment from Northern Iowa transfer Alexis Pupillo

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program added a commitment from Northern Iowa transfer Alexis Pupillo on Monday.

Pupillo spent two seasons in Cedar Falls. The Illinois native amassed a .324 batting average as a true freshman. He hit 19 home runs while driving in 54 runs.

As a sophomore, Pupillo held a .442 batting average to go along with 16 home runs and 44 runs batted in.

She will be an immediate impact player in Tuscaloosa next season. She can play multiple positions for the Crimson Tide. Her primary position is catcher, but she is able to play other positions as well. Following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season, Pupillo was named Softball America’s No. 3 catcher in the country.

So excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and softball career at the University of Alabama. I would like to thank GOD, my family, and Coach Murphy along with his entire coaching staff for blessing me with this opportunity! ROLL TIDE ❤️@UACoachMurphy pic.twitter.com/uRCMQpeho6 — Alexis Pupillo (@AlexisPupillo) May 28, 2024

