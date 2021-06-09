Alabama Softball’s KB Sides Enters the Transfer Portal For Final Eligible Season

Alabama Softball outfielder KB Sides announced her plans to enter the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon. 247 Sport’s Charlie Potter was the first to report the news.

Sides started 134 games over the last three seasons, including 43 starts this season in right field, and was named to the All-SEC defensive team and third-team selection of the NFCA All-South Region.

This season, she batted .314 with 20 RBI. She recorded two hits, one of them being a double in the Women’s College World Series.

Sides will have one more year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a year that she will use as a graduate student. Sides earned her bachelor’s degree from Alabama in Spring 2021.