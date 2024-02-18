Alabama softball goes undefeated in Easton Bama Bash

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama softball team are off to a hot start in 2024. After going a perfect 5-0 in Atlanta to open the season in the Buzz Classic last weekend, Murphy and the Tide followed that up with another undefeated weekend by going 5-0 in the Easton Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama would take down St. Thomas and Virginia two times each before defeating Southern Indiana on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

The Crimson Tide combined to outscore their opponents this weekend 23-6 to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

Next up for Alabama softball is another home game on Wednesday afternoon against North Alabama at 3 p.m. CT.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama softball team as the 2024 season progresses.

