Alabama softball falls to UCLA in opening round of WCWS

Alabama Crimson Tide softball entered the Women’s College World Series ranked No. 14 in the nation and faced the No. 6 UCLA Bruins in the opening round in Oklahoma City. A sixth-inning home run broke a 1-1 tie and sent the UCLA into the winner’s bracket.

With the loss, Patrick Murphy and his team moved on to the loser’s bracket and will face the loser of the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners vs. the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils on Friday evening.

Star pitcher Kayla Beaver pitched a strong game, but a three-run home run made the difference late in the game, and left the Crimson Tide with three outs left to try and tie or take the lead.

Offense had been an issue for Alabama in the 2024 season, but they’ve been able to turn it up in the postseason. Unfortunately for the Tide, the bats were relatively quiet, only scoring one run through a full seven innings.

Alabama falls to UCLA The Crimson Tide will play the loser of today's Oklahoma vs. Duke game in an elimination game tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama softball and the Women’s College World Series a the postseason advances.

